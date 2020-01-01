Rock Your City - Protective Mask Assembly

In partnership with the Office of Emergency Services, the Rock is hosting a protective mask assembly project to then be distributed to the local facilities that are in great need during this time.

Everyone over the age of 18 is welcome.

Have you traveled outside the United States in the past 14 days? Have you had contact with anyone with confirmed COVID-19 in the last 14 days? Have you had any cold symptoms including fever greater than 100, dry cough or difficulty breathing in the past 14 days? Are you currently experiencing fever over 100, difficulty breathing or cough?

Each Individual will be medically pre-screened before entering the building to volunteer- If you can answer YES to any of the above questions you will not be able to participate.

Each volunteer will have access to latex gloves if they desire to wear them.

Each volunteer will be assigned to a table that will be at least 6 feet apart from any other volunteer (this includes family members).

There will be Team Leaders who will be monitoring the sanitation of each area as well as making sure everyone is staying 6 feet apart .

Handwashing stations will be available throughout the workspaces.

Sign up below to volunteer for a 3-hour shift, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. Shift hours will be 9am - 12pm and 12pm - 3pm.IMPORTANT: Each Individual will be pre-screened before entering the building to volunteer.If you answer NO to all of the questions below, you will be able to participate:Precautions the Rock Church will be taking:Please bring water and snack with you as we may not be able to provide these items for you.